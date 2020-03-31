The engineers of the Formula 1 team Mercedes have created an innovative ventilators in less than 100 hours
Engineering the mind of the designers of Formula 1 are well known to all. But experts champion team Mercedes has once again decided to prove it by creating innovative devices for artificial lung ventilation (ALV) to help in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.
They took less than 100 hours, according to the official website of the factory formula one team from the German carmaker.
Let’s add, that’s the Mercedes engineers worked in collaboration with University College London.
The national health service of great Britain has approved the new devices for use. Now 100 of the ventilator will undergo clinical trials and then will be sent to the hospital.
Recall that in Formula 1 has not yet started the new season. The pandemic coronavirus was transferred 6 Grand Prix and the stages in Australia and Monaco have been cancelled.
