The England defender scored two goals direct from corner kicks (video)
September 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Joe Jacobson
In the 7th round of the English League 1 met one of leaders of superiority – “Wycombe Wanderers” versus “Lincoln city” (3:1).
The winners of all 3 goals scored by defender Joe Jacobson.
This 32-year-old Welshman scored their goals solely from standards – opened the scoring with a penalty kick, Joe, and his two subsequent goals scored by direct blows from a corner.
With this victory, the warriors continue to lead the standings, scoring 15 points.