The England defender scored two goals direct from corner kicks (video)

| September 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

В чемпионате Англии защитник забил два мяча прямыми ударами с углового (видео)

Joe Jacobson

In the 7th round of the English League 1 met one of leaders of superiority – “Wycombe Wanderers” versus “Lincoln city” (3:1).

The winners of all 3 goals scored by defender Joe Jacobson.

This 32-year-old Welshman scored their goals solely from standards – opened the scoring with a penalty kick, Joe, and his two subsequent goals scored by direct blows from a corner.

With this victory, the warriors continue to lead the standings, scoring 15 points.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr