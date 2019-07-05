The England drunk collapsed on the beach (photos)

Midfielder Tottenham Hotspur and England the Case of alli lost consciousness on the beach, while vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, according to twitter, The Sun.

23-year-old was vacationing with her friend ruby Mae, but at one point he became ill, after which he fell on the chaise.

The girl immediately assessed the situation and only later called for help. The two men helped to get up and lie down in the shade to rest.

Probable cause of loss of consciousness is excessive alcohol consumption during the celebration of the birthday of a friend, the newspaper notes.

Футболист сборной Англии в нетрезвом состоянии потерял сознание на пляже (фото)

Business Alli
Last season’s leading player, “spurs” held in the team’s 25 matches in the Premier League, scoring five goals and made three assists.

