The England international landed behind bars for a date with a model
Callum Hudson-Odoi
19-year-old attacking midfielder “Chelsea” Callum Hudson-Odoi who played 3 matches for England, landed in jail after a conflict with the model, reports The Sun.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning, may 17. Callum met in his London penthouse with a girl, whom he met in social networks.
According to eyewitnesses, the model came to the player home the night before around 8 PM. The girl, whose name is not disclosed, looked quite presentable in terms of accessories, the neighbors said the Louis Vuitton bag.
About four o’clock in the morning the girl became ill. She called the police and an ambulance. The details of the incident are unknown, but in the end, Hudson-Odoi was arrested by the police, and the girl was sent to the hospital.
We will remind that in March the footballer had coronavirus and had to follow a policy of self-isolation.
Recall that in September last year, Chelsea increased salary Hudson-Odoi in 48 times.