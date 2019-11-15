The England international was booed at Wembley their fans in front of his wife and son (photo)
Joe Gomez
On the eve of England in the 1000th game in their history destroyed Montenegro in the UEFA Euro-2020 – 7:0.
70 minute of the match at Wembley there was a nasty episode, when the “Three lions” on the field instead of the player “Chelsea” Mason Mount left Liverpool FC player Joe Gomez.
The output of mersyside replacement was accompanied by a whistle of their own fans. Earlier in training camp of the national team, Gomez had a fight with your partner on the national team Rahim Strelinger, then coach Gareth Southgate has suspended Sterling from participation in the match against Montenegro.
Despite the fact that the players settled their conflict before the qualifying match, what he said Rahim, however, the mood of the fans, this fact is not too affected.
It is noteworthy that at Wembley that night were his wife and young son 22-year-old Gomez, who witnessed the unpleasant shouts toward the player, reports The Sun.
Joe was so devastated that fact that Southgate had to calm his ward.
After the incident, the wife of Gomez, Tamara supported her husband in Instagram, uploading a photo and signed “Proud of you”.
“I’m very disappointed because of the situation with Joe. He did nothing wrong, and no England player should not be booed, because they protect the colors of this country. All the players are really disappointed by this”, – quotes the edition of Southgate.
Also condemned the behaviour of fans and the sterling, while supporting his teammate in his Twitter.
“It was hard for me to see my teammate get hammered for something that was my fault. Joe did nothing wrong. To Boo someone who put his head down and worked hard, especially after a hard week for him was wrong. I took full responsibility and accepted the consequences,” wrote sterling.