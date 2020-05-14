The England international was robbed of 2 million pounds and beat in your own home
Business Alli
The midfielder of Tottenham and England’s Case alli was the victim of an armed robbery at his home in Hertfordshire, reports The Sun.
At twelve-thirty a.m. alli was playing Billiards with a friend ruby may and another three people, including a foster brother Harry, when the house was broken into by two masked men.
Threatening with knives and applying physical force, they made the audience give them valuable items and jewelry.
The robbers then conducted a forced search of the premises. In the end, the criminals seized two watches brands Richard Mille and Audemar Piguet belonging to the player, as well as jewelry belonging to his girlfriend for a total amount of 2 million pounds.
The case of alli and ruby Mae
A 24-year-old star, “spurs” was found minor bruises on the face and from inpatient treatment, he was, as well as from calling the doctors.
Police in hot pursuit to detain anyone failed.
Dwelling of alli, worth 2 million pounds
It is noted that break-ins and robberies in the homes of the mega wealthy stars of the English Premier League (from Allie salary is 150 thousand pounds a week) have become commonplace in recent years.
Suffice it to recall a similar robbery, which was subjected to 2 months ago, the Case-mate Jan Vertonghen.
In January, the 30-year-old player “crystal Palace” Mamadou Sakho was abducted from home valuables to the amount of 0.5 million pounds.
Was attacked by robbers ex-Chelsea defender and England’s Ashley Cole and the current coach of “Chelsea” Frank Lampard.
Valuables worth more than 1 million pounds was stolen from the London home of the late owner of the “Leicester-city” Vishaya of Srivatjanapong.
And the list goes on.