The English Premier League delivered an ultimatum to the clubs under the terms of the resumption of the season
The championship is the highest division of English football is at a crossroads: resume matches only on neutral sites or eventually be cancelled.
What about this scenario, said the Executive Director of the Association of managers in the League, Richard Bevan.
“I think that the cancellation of the season in this case is correct. Time is not on our side and exercise have to go back very soon, so we can start on 12 June,” said Bevan in an interview on BBC Radio 4.
It is reported that next Monday, may 11, will be voted, which will consider the option of return matches of the English Premier League on a neutral arena.
Former English football Association (FA) offered to clubs in the Premier League to hold remaining championship matches at one stadium – Wembley.