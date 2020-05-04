The English Premier League has announced his firm intention to play this season

May 4, 2020

Английская Премьер-Лига заявила о твердом намерении доиграть нынешний сезон

The leadership of the English Premier League and representatives of all clubs in the elite division conducted videosmith, which discussed the possibility of continuing the season-2019/20, stopped because of the coronavirus.

As a result, it was unanimously decided to finish the current season, reports a press-service nuclear submarines.

It was noted that the return of the training process is only possible with the approval of government and after consultation with experts and players.

