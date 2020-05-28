The English Premier League will resume on June 17 with a super match Manchester city – Arsenal
Season of the English Premier League will resume June 17, reports BBC Sport.
In this day there will be two unplayed match of 29-th round: “Manchester city” – “Arsenal” and “Aston Villa” – “Sheffield United”.
30-th round will be played June 19-21.
The clubs are still discussing the details of this tour, but, according to the insider, the Premier League clubs agreed in principle about such a scenario.