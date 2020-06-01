The Englishman set a record in the Bundesliga
Jadon Sancho
In the match of 29-th round of the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund staged on “Benteler-arena” in Paderborn real trash local the same team, having hammered into gate of Leopold Zingerle 6 goals, with one received in response.
Attacking midfielder “Bumble” Jadon Sancho scored in this match hat-trick.
Thanks to these goals from the Englishman brought the total number of goals in the Bundesliga to 30, becoming the youngest player in the League, reaching that figure.
Sancho has achieved such a result at the age of 20 years and 67 days, breaking the record Kai Caverta from Bayer, who scored the 30th goal at the age of 20 years and 270 days, according to Gracenote.
In this season, Jadon spent 35 matches in which he scored 17 goals and completed 19 assists. Within the Bundesliga player of the national team of England has played 27 matches in which he scored 17 goals and made 16 assists.
His contract with the German team planned till 2022.