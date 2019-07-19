The entrances to illegal marijuana stores again lay concrete blocks (PHOTO)

For the second time just this week city officials are laying cement blocks are entrances to shops illegal marijuana on the street Harbord.

Barriers were installed at 104 Harbord Street the store has a CAFÉ, during a RAID on Wednesday, but on Thursday they disappeared, and illegal returned to sales. However, this did not last long.

“The city will continue to exert all efforts to ensure that all acted according to the law, what our job is,” said John Tory, mayor of Toronto.

All four illegal store under the guise of the CAFÉ this week has been raided. And entrances to each city hall was blocked by large concrete blocks.

John Tory says that it will continue as long as illegal shops will not act according to the law. He also reminded that these measures are helpful, in the future, this business is waiting for multimillion-dollar fines.

In turn, the representatives of the network CAFÉ, criticized the authorities for ignoring the needs, desires and safety of local residents to his meaningless task of closing unlicensed shops cannabis.

“This behavior is reckless and shameful. If someone is trying to control the sale of cannabis, it is not this way, not causing harm to Canadians,” said tori.

On Friday afternoon the staff of the CAFÉ came out on Harbord Street and handing out business cards to passers-by, which was the information on their website through which you can buy marijuana.

According to the city hall, from November, the police has issued 70 fines for people associated with unlicensed shops, CAFÉ.