The Eros Ramazzotti’s concert in Kiev canceled: what is the reason
The long-awaited performance of the Italian star Eros Ramazzotti in Kiev, scheduled for 8 October at the sports Palace, will not take place. This was announced by the organizers of the show, concert Agency “Melnitsa”. In an official statement explained that the cancellation of the show nobody’s fault. Just could not deliver the necessary to show the equipment.
The performance of the impossible “due to insurmountable logistic difficulties associated with delivery of concert equipment needed for the show Eros Ramazzotti in Ukraine”, — explained the organizers.
They also assured that fans Ramazzotti, bought tickets, don’t worry. They will be able to return the money for tickets from September 25 to December 10, 2019. How to do it, you can find the link on the website of the organizers of the concert.
We will remind, show Ramazzotti was planned in the framework of the world tour of the artist in support of his new album, Vita, Ce N’è.
