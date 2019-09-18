The essential difference: how gender, age and race affect salary in the United States
Despite the fact that there have been steps towards equal pay among all genders and races, statistics show that even in 2019, Americans still are not paid equally. This writes GOBankingRates.
Women have achieved success in their long struggle for justice in wages, but the differences are still there. According to the Institute for policy research for women 2017, the wages of white women in the United States averaged about 82% of the earnings of white men. The wage gap is even more for women of other races: African-American women earned only 65.3 per cent of the average wage of white-skinned men in 2017, while the women-latina received only 61.6 per cent.
The closest on equity pay among non-white women was of Asian women who received 93.5% of the average wage of white males, but even their earnings amounted to only 75.5% of men’s average wages of Asians.
Men and women receive more money after 16-24 years. However, the wages peak for women aged 35 to 44 years, while wages peak for men aged 45 to 64 years. After that, wage starts to decline for both sexes.
To see how much Americans earn, depending on age, were investigated weekly and hourly income according to the Bureau of labor statistics (BLS). Data tracking the BLS quarterly wages since the beginning of 2000 to the first two quarters of 2019. Was considered average wages for each age group for all ethnic and gender characteristics. Average weekly earnings were multiplied by 52 to obtain average annual earnings:
Annual salary from 16 to 19 years: $24 232
Annual salary 20 to 24 years: $30 810
Annual salary 25 to 34 years old: $42 952
The annual salary of 35 to 44 years: $53 430
Annual salary from 45 to 54 years: $53 092
Annual salary from 55 to 64 years: $52 676
Annual salary from 65 years and older: $47 476
Wages by age and sex
Some increase in equality in pay for men and women was observed since the late 1970s when full employment women earn 62% of men’s wages. However, in 2017, women continue earning only 82% of what men earned. Women receive the lowest wages in the age from 16 till 24 years and reached the highest wages in the age group 35 to 44 years, which is a sustainable trend.
From 16 to 19 years old:
The annual salary for men: $25 870
Annual salary for women: $22 126
From 20 to 24 years:
The annual salary for men: $32 136
Annual salary for women: $28 860
25 to 34 years:
The annual salary for men: $45 968
Annual salary for women: $40 014
35 to 44 years old:
The annual salary for men: $59 488
Annual salary for women: $47 606
From 45 to 54 years:
The annual salary for men: $60 398
Annual salary for women: $46 150
From 55 to 64 years:
The annual salary for men: $60 632
Annual salary for women: $45 630
65 years and over:
The annual salary for men: $53 872
Annual salary for women: $42 588
Wages by age and race
In addition to gender differences, there are also significant differences in wages for different races and ethnic groups. In each age group, white Americans earn more, sometimes significantly more than their counterparts of the same age or gender, but different race. Please note that the BLS provides data only on the four major races (whites, African Americans, Hispanics and Asians). For this section, the number of age groups was reduced to three: 16 to 24 years, 25 to 54 years and 55 years and older.
From 16 to 24 years:
Annual salary of Asian Americans: $35 256
Annual wages of African Americans: $24 960
Annual wages of Latinos: $28 262
Annual salary of white Americans: $30 550
From 25 to 54 years:
Annual salary of Asian Americans: $65 54
Annual wages of African Americans: $39 598
Annual wages of Latinos: $37 622
Annual salary of white Americans: $50 518
55 and older:
Annual salary of Asian Americans: $51 012
Annual wages of African Americans: $40 092
Annual wages of Latinos: $38 012
Annual salary of white Americans: $53 482