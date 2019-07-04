The ethics Commissioner will not disclose the results of the investigation appointments Ford (PHOTO)

The ethics Commissioner of Ontario has stated that it cannot publicly release the results of investigation of government appointments related to the former head of Prime Minister’s office.

Interim liberal leader John Fraser asked the Commissioner to review all public appointments under the government of the tories.

But in his letter to Frazier, David Wake explained that if he will investigate the actions of Dean French, who resigned as head of the administration in the past month, in accordance with the public service act of Ontario, it does not have the legal authority to make public any conclusions.

Wake added that he will be forced to inform the Prime Minister of Doug Ford all about results, and if the Prime Minister wants to publish them, he can do it.

French resigned when it became known that the two officials, designated as foreign representatives, have been personally associated with him, and just a few hours after it revealed a third person involved.

From the office of the Prime Minister has not followed the comments in response to the question, whether released the results of a potential investigation.

Ford ordered to review all scheduled appointments, but the opposition parties said the appeal to the independent representative not associated with a Premier team.