The EU agreed to extend sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
Wednesday, September 4, the Committee of permanent representatives of EU agreed on Wednesday the decision to extend individual sanctions for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. About it reports the Russian Agency “Interfax” citing a source in the EU institutions.
It is reported that existing restrictions are directed against individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation.
“The ambassadors agreed on the issue. Now should be followed by a formal decision of the EU Council. It will obviously be taken next week by written procedure. After publication in the Official journal of the European Union the decision will come into force”, — is spoken in the message.
Recall, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia over its seizure of Ukrainian ships and arrest their crews near the Kerch Strait.
— the freezing of assets and ban on issuing visas 163 individuals and 44 organizations responsible for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
