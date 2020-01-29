The EU in the near future will allocate to Ukraine 500 million euros
The European Commission confirmed the payment of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Brussels correspondent of “Radio Liberty” Ricarda of Jozwiak on Twitter.
According to him, the payment will be made after the international monetary Fund (IMF) will give the “green light”.
“The European Commission confirms the payment of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine worth 500 million euros, after the IMF will give the last green light. This should happen in the next few weeks,” wrote Jozwiak.