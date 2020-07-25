The EU reacted to the changes in the law on public procurement
In the European Union is concerned about the amendments to the law on public procurement, in order to restrict access to public procurement for engineering products, if at least some of the components will not be produced in Ukraine.
This is stated in the answer of the EU delegation in Kiev at the request of DW.
According to the publication, the position of the diplomatic mission is that these documents clearly violate the principle of non-discrimination laid down in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, and also Ukraine’s obligations under the world trade organization.
The bill is about “investnent” adopted in principle: that the promise to investors
“Although the desire to support the domestic industry is clear, especially given the economic difficulties due to pandemic СOVID-19, there are other ways to do it without violating the principles of free competition in relations with the EU and other WTO members”, — said the representative of the EU.
telegraf.com.ua