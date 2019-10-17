The EU summit in Brussels may lead to the resignation of Boris Johnson
Thursday, October 17, in Brussels, will bring together the leaders of States and governments of EU countries. The summit will last two days. It is called decisive for great Britain. At that meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had agreed to submit to Brussels the draft agreement on the UK exit from the EU. However, on the evening of 16 November it became apparent that this would not happen. Feverish negotiations that the last days were the representatives of London and Brussels on the terms Brexit, has not brought the expected results.
Now Johnson reached an impasse. A law passed by the British Parliament obliged him to seek the signing of a new agreement with the EU under the terms Brexit until 19 October 2019. Otherwise the Prime Minister is obliged to ask Brussels to grant another delay. The law specified and the minimum term until the end of January 2020. Johnson repeatedly stated that Brexit will be held on October 31, regardless of whether in London at the hands of the new agreement or not. However, this means that the Prime Minister intends to break the law. The Parliament will not allow this. Consequently, Johnson threatened to resign if he did not obey.
It seemed that he managed to get out of a difficult situation. The main obstacle for the approval of the British Parliament the previous draft agreement on Brexit proposed by the government Theresa may, was called “Irish backstop”.
The problem is the following. The Republic of Ireland is an EU member. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom of great Britain and Northern Ireland. As long as Britain remains an EU member, between the two Irelands had no boundaries. And the Irish did it the fullest. However, Brexit means that Northern Ireland, together with the whole of the UK ceases to be part of the EU, while the Republic of Ireland remains part of the European Union. This requires establishing a real border between the two Irelands with passport control, visas, customs and other ensuing consequences. The Irish people are strongly against such separation.
Theresa may has failed to solve this problem. Johnson unexpectedly persuaded the Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, after talks with him in just a few days before the summit in Brussels. The British Prime Minister offered a compromise. Northern Ireland, to prevent the physical boundary will remain in the “single market” of the EU, i.e. in the range of a single European sanitary and other requirements to the goods. Verification of compliance with these requirements will not be carried out on the border of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom.
At the same time Northern Ireland along with the rest of Britain out of the customs Union with the EU, but all the tariffs and duties that may be imposed on goods transported across the border, will be charged somewhere away from her. The right to extend or cancel this new mode Johnson proposed to give the Parliament of Northern Ireland.
Varadkar supported the proposal. Behind him softened his stance and other EU countries, primarily Germany and France.
But the plan Johnson flatly rejected the leader of the Democratic unionist party (DUP) of Northern Ireland Arlene foster. This political force is an ally of the ruling Conservative party of Britain, that did not stop foster to reject the proposal by Boris Johnson. She said that it is worse than the agreement Theresa may.
Have the DUP in the House of Commons just 10 votes. However, the party’s position on Brexit guided many wavering MPs. Hence the failure of foster means that Johnson definitely did not gain the vote in Parliament the necessary number of votes for approval of the new agreement.
The British media considering several options for future developments. First — Johnson is still in violation of the law, finding loopholes in the intricate Constitution of the Kingdom, and trying to implement Brexit 31 Oct. But it will lead to revolt in the Parliament and early elections are inevitable.
The second option — at a summit in Brussels EU leaders will offer Johnson another postponement Brexit to finalize a new agreement. If the British Prime Minister refuses, see the first option. If you agree, turn away from him Brexit supporters who want to divorce with Brussels on 31 October and not a day later. And then Johnson himself would resign.
The third option in Brussels will decide to give negotiators from the EU and Britain more time, say, until October 21, on approval of the draft of the new agreement. And then at the end of October there will be another emergency EU summit devoted exclusively to Brexit. But the British Parliament this development does not change anything, because they adopted the law requires Johnson to provide the draft agreement no later than 19 October or asks for postponement Brexit.
While no one knows how it will behave cornered Boris Johnson. Before leaving for Brussels, he promised to gather on Saturday, October 19, the your Cabinet for an emergency meeting, and then request a weekend meeting of the house of Commons. However, it will give him in the end, while no one can say.
