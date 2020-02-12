The EU will allocate Ukraine EUR 25 million for digitalization
The Ukrainian government and the European Union signed a new programme to support e-government and digital economy in Ukraine for 25 million euros. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk in the Telegram.
According to him, funds allocated to the Ministry of digital transformation in support of projects of digitalization. In particular, Ukraine plans to implement a Chapter on electronic communications of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.
“The goal of our government — digitize 100% of public services until 2024. And already in 2020 put the number at 80% the most popular government services,” — said Goncharuk.