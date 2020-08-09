The EU will create a mechanism against sanctions, U.S. Sepatuku-2
Photo: nord-stream2.com
The construction of Nord stream-2
The European Union considers that the extraterritorial application of sanctions contrary to international law, the Ambassador reminded.
The EU works on mechanism which will make it more resistant to possible sanctions from other countries, in particular the limitations of the US gas pipeline Nord stream-2, coordinatespace EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer.
“The European Commission is working on a Communiqué on measures to strengthen the financial and economic sovereignty to the EU. It is expected to be published before the end of the year and, among other tasks, will provide the basis for enhanced sanctions mechanism, which will also increase the resistance of the EU to the action of extraterritorial sanctions by other countries,” said Ederer.
