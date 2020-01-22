The EU will discuss granting Ukraine “industrial bezveze”
A priority for the country issues, which in a week will be discussed at the Association Council EU – Ukraine, are receiving the so-called industrial bezveza, updating the trade part of the Association Agreement and accession to the European “green agreement”, providing for the protection of the climate.
This statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba.
According to him, the most important issue among these is the Agreement on conformity assessment and acceptance of industrial products (“industrial bezviz”).
“We have a new government, the new European Commission. We have ambitions for the European Union. We want to see the ambition of the EU on Ukraine, because this way we have to go together. European integration – absolutely no alternative path for our country, but no country could integrate the system without the support of EU partners“, – the Minister added.