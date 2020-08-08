The Euro and the dollar has considerably risen in price: fresh currency exchange rates on 17 Jul
On Friday, July 17, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, July 17, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 15 cents to 27,2738 UAH per dollar against 27,119 USD per dollar on Thursday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,2738 UAH per dollar against 27,119 USD per dollar on Thursday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 31,129 for the Euro against the 31,0309 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Exchange rates on July 17:
USD — 27,2738 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 31,129 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 6,9302 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB -3,8364 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,3688 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 3,9769 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,5976 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 34,2695 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 28,8535 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,8976 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
We will remind, on July 15, the national Bank of Ukraine sharply raised the official dollar exchange rate.
And yesterday, July 16, against the appointment of a new head of the national Bank Kirill Shevchenko, the dollar on the interbank market increased significantly. In some offices felt the demand for the currency.
