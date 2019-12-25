The Euro fell to the lowest level since Jan 2016
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on December 26, 2019 compared to the previous banking day reduced the rate of the Euro 1 penny to 25.76 hryvnia for one Euro. This is evidenced by data on the regulator’s website.
The official Euro exchange rate on 26 Dec set at this level: 2576,6712 hryvnia for 100 euros (-1,1199 UAH).
The Euro on the 24th is 2577,7911 hryvnia for 100 euros.
Thus, the rate fell to a new low YTD. The previous low was recorded on 24th December 2577,7911 for 100 euros. While the lower rate was only 14 Jan 2016 — 2557,1144 hryvnia for 100 euros.