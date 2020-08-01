The Euro rose significantly, the dollar is: the currency exchange rate for today
On Tuesday, July 28, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, has set the official exchange rate of hryvnia at the level 27,7571 UAH per dollar against 27,7559 UAH per dollar on Monday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,7571 UAH per dollar against 27,7559 UAH per dollar on Monday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,6049 for the Euro against the 32,2246 UAH per Euro a day earlier.
Exchange rates for July 28:
USD — 27,7571 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,6049 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,4041 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB — 3,8829 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,6202 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 4,052 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL — 1,6399 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 35,6679 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,0988 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9639 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
