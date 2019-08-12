The Europa League match AZ – “Mariupol” moved to another city
Scheduled for Thursday, August 15, the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League between AZ Alkmaar and “Mariupol” moved to another city due to the collapse of the roof at the home arena of the club from AZ Alkmaar “AFAS”.
At the home ground of AZ roof collapsed
The meeting will take place at 21:30 on 15-thousand stadium “Kars jeans” in the Hague, which is the home arena of the club “ADO Den Haag” (on the stadium field with artificial turf). Note that the distance between Alkmaar and the Hague is 84 km away.
Stadium “Kars jeans” in the Hague holds 15 thousand fans
According to the official website of AZ, the fans who already have tickets for this meeting will be informed on how to attend the match, by email and via the club’s official website not later than 14 August.
Recall that the first match in Odessa ended in a goalless draw.
Photo of FC AZ FC “Den Haag”
