The European car market in August fell due to a high base
Sales of passenger cars in Europe by the end of August decreased by 8.6% and amounted to 1 074 169 thousand cars.
As noted in the European automobile manufacturers ‘ Association (ACEA), the negative result is largely due to the high base last year, when the market saw the excitement before the upcoming changes in the law on certification of vehicles.
In the first eight months of 2019 the sales of cars in Europe amounted to 10 million 830 thousand 899 units (-3,2%).
As noted in the review of European car market for August, among automakers greatest number of vehicles in the European Union was sold by Volkswagen – 128686 machines (-14%). In second place came Mercedes-Benz with the index 61722 vehicles (+13.2 percent).
On the third line is Renault, realize 60331 machine (-38%). Completing the top five leaders at this time, Ford (59995 units, +1.7 percent) and Audi (59700 PCs, -9,1%).