The European Championships will lose about 4 billion euros due to the coronavirus
Top 5 of the European Championships football: English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie a, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 to lose from 3.4 to 3.9 billion euros gross income due to break in the season due to a pandemic coronavirus, AFP reported, citing a research Agency KPMG.
Most of the affected clubs in England – loss clubs in the EPL will be around 1.25 billion euros, with 800 million Euro – a loss from foregone income during TV-broadcasting of matches.
The championship of Spain could lose up to 950 million euros, Germany up to 750 million, and Italy – to 650 million, France up to 400 million
The report stated that the broadcasters that have the collective transaction leagues can insist on a refund proportional to the cancelled matches.
It should be noted that the bar of expectations for successful completion of the seasons in the national Championships was raised after UEFA officially transferred Euros to 2021.
Therefore, the summer recess will be to complete internal competitions as well as competitions.
Let us add that the English football Federation intends to help the professional clubs in financial difficulties associated with the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus. The allocated amount is 50 million pounds.
However, these benefits can only claim the clubs 2nd, 3rd and 4th divisions of the country.