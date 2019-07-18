The European elections showed that the EU can resist the populist, says Donald Tusk (PHOTO)

The elections to the European Parliament (EP) has demonstrated that the EU still can effectively counter political radicalism and populism. On Thursday, said in Montreal the head of the European Council Donald Tusk at a press conference with canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the first full day of the summit, Canada and the EU. The press conference was broadcast on canadian national television.

“I don’t see the problem with the future of the European Union. Of course, we have some problems with some members of the EU, but the recent elections to the European Parliament showed that we can still effectively fight extremism, political radicalism and populism,” assured Tusk. He believes that the popularity of the radicals increased, but only slightly, reports TASS.

Last 23-26 may, the EP elections showed that the balance of power in the EU has changed significantly over the past five years (since the last election, 2014): leading centrist party, which for decades has determined the policy of the EU has lost the majority in the European Parliament.

In Brussels prepared to adjust policy in the interests of Eastern Europe

The future head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen called for a softer approach of Brussels to the debate on domestic policy of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, such as Hungary or Poland.

“It is important to give more objective discussions,” she said in a Thursday interview. According to von der Leyen, in Eastern Europe, “many have the feeling that they are not fully accepted”. “If we keep the discussion as abruptly as we do, then this will help to ensure that countries and people will think that the criticism is not individual errors, and in General,” said the future head of the European Commission.

“We all have to learn that our goal is to achieve a perfect legal state, but nobody’s perfect,” said the politician. In this regard, she said, financial sanctions in case of violation of individual States of the EU standards should be a “last resort”.

Criticism of the EU is exposed to the internal political situation, especially in Hungary and Poland. So, in September 2018, the European Commission (EC) has decided to sue the EU claim against the government of Poland as a result of the country’s judicial reform. EK noted that the new Polish law lowered the age of retirement for Supreme court justices from 70 to 65 years, which has jeopardized early dismissal 27 of 72 judges, and regarded the situation as an attempt of the government influence on the work of the Supreme court. Warsaw has called these claims unfounded, however, after a few months in the country have adopted amendments to a controversial law that allowed retired judges to return to work.

On 24 June the European court of justice has referred to the provisions of the judicial reform in Poland contrary to the EU regulations. This solution allows to Brussels to demand from Warsaw, the revision of the reform under threat of disciplinary measures by the EC.

Ursula von der Leyen also called for solidarity with those States who are forced to deal with the migration problem. “Italy wants to reform the Dublin system, said von der Leyen. And I have to admit that I wonder, how is that a bad agreement could be signed. I can understand that the country’s external borders do not want to be left alone in addressing the migration issues. They deserve our support.”

According to the future head of the European Commission, the issue of migration should be tackled together using a variety of tools. “We have already seen that migration is not a phenomenon which will disappear. And at the same time, we must seek a humane solution. We need large investments in Africa to reduce migration pressure. At the same time, we need to fight organized crime, to reform the Dublin system and to ensure that Schengen could survive with the protection of our borders,” she said.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, “herding lives – it is always the duty, but the mere saving of lives will not solve the main issue.” And when refugees are on the coast, you need to show integrity and firmness, she said. “Those who enter improperly and does not have the right to seek asylum must return. Thanks to our agreement with Turkey, we reduced the arrival of immigrants from 5 thousand a day to several hundred,” concluded von der Leyen.