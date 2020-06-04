The European Federation has appointed new date of the European championship in rhythmic gymnastics in Kiev
The Executive Committee of the European gymnastics Union (UEG) decided to hold the European championship in rhythmic gymnastics in Kiev from 26 to 29 November, reports europeangymnastics.com.
Recall that this tournament, which was held in Kiev from 20 to 24 may, was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Let us add that the European championship on sports gymnastics among men will take place in Baku from December 9 to 13 and from 17 to 20 December there will pass the championship on sports gymnastics among women.
“These decisions were made based on the information available to our National federations, and considering the current situation in Europe. At the moment, we believe that it is possible to organize these events in the fall. However, the European gymnastics Union will continue to analyze the situation over the next months.
If the situation at a later date will not be considered safe enough, we will respond accordingly. The health of gymnasts, coaches, spectators remains our primary concern,” – said the President of UEG, Farid Gaibov.
Note that the format of the competition remains the same as planned initially, including getting the Olympic qualifications.