The European Parliament approved the candidacy of von der Leyen to the post of European Commission President (PHOTO)

MEPs voted in support of the candidacy of the Minister of defence of Germany Ursula von der Leyen to the post of President of the European Commission. According to the published results, voted 383 deputies, against – 327, 22 abstained. One vote was declared invalid. For approval of the candidacy of von der Leyen required absolute majority of 374 votes, reports CNN.

“Thank you for your confidence in me. Trust me, you show confidence in a United Europe. Let us work together in a constructive way”, – said von der Leyen to the MEPs.

She will officially assume his duties in his new position from 1 November, when they will finish the mandate of the current European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, reports TASS. However, immediately after the election of von der Leyen should immediately proceed to the formation of a new composition of the European Commission in the years 2019-2024. One candidate for the positions of commissioners must submit each of the 28 countries of the EU, then the head of the EC will be distributed between the portfolios. After that, the full composition of the Commission shall be approved by the European Parliament in early autumn.

Only nine votes over the necessary majority has allowed the head of the European Commission to obtain official approval of the European Parliament. Before the vote, in terms of the alignment of political forces her position looked much stronger.

Initially her candidacy was made by the leaders of the European people’s party (EPP), “Progressive Alliance of socialists and Democrats” and the “renovate Europe” (formerly “Alliance of liberals and Democrats for Europe”). In theory it is possible to count on 517 votes out of a possible 747. Only one EPP, a member of which is von der Leyen, was to ensure her 182 votes.

A comfortable majority was essential to the representative of Germany to start implementing its programme in the most favourable conditions. Observers the day before the vote expressed the opinion that if the German Minister will collect less than 400 supporters, the victory will be a half defeat and seriously weaken her position as future head of the Executive power of the EU. In 2014, Jean-Claude Juncker was elected by 422 out of 729 votes present at the meeting of deputies.

Leaders of the group of the greens/European free Alliance, “Identity and democracy” and “European United left / Left-green of the North” even before the meeting on July 16 stated that they would not vote or oppose the candidacy of the German Minister. “The candidate of Merkel, the federalist and immigrationist Ursula von der Leyen elected by nine votes as the Chairman of the EC, after long days of intense and feverish lobbying to raise the maximum. The power of Europeanists hangs in the balance”, – wrote in his Twitter the leader of the right French party “National Association” marine Le Pen, whose party took first place in the European Parliament elections in France.

Earlier Tuesday, in a speech before the European Parliament by the Minister of defence of Germany outlined their priorities if elected to high office. She mentioned climate change, strengthening the economy, combating illegal immigration. Special attention candidate intends to place gender equality in the EU and the protection of women from violence. Von der Leyen noted that NATO should retain a leading role in European collective defence, but at the same time, will be complemented by the European security system.

The new President of the European Commission before the vote, promised within its mandate to discuss questions about the future of Europe after a conference in 2020. She stressed that Europe, in its opinion, “should speak to the world louder and more unified voice”, called to make important decisions by qualified majority and strictly adhere to it in the future. Speaking about the UK out of the EU, she promised, if elected, to grant London more time to negotiate. While the date is pushed Brexit only until October 31.

We will add that the election of Ursula von der Leyen, a longtime supporter of Angela Merkel (von der Leyen – the only Minister who worked in the government since joining Merkel the position of Chancellor in 2005) President of the European Commission came as a surprise, since she’s not even running. Some believe that the appointment was the result of backroom negotiations.

Ursula von der Leyen (nee Albrecht) was born 8 October 1958 in the Belgian capital Brussels (in the municipality of Ixelles). There until 1971 he worked in the European Commission, her father, a prominent German politician and a member of the conservative Christian democratic Union (CDU) Ernst Albrecht (in 1976-1999, he headed the state government of Lower Saxony). Mother, Heidi, was a housewife. The family had seven children.

Paternal Ursula von der Leyen is a descendant of the Bremen cotton dealer of Ludwig Knoop (1821-1894), who has long lived in Russia. He founded the largest in the Russian Empire calico Krenholm manufactory (on the territory of modern Estonia). For contribution to the development of the textile industry of the Russian Emperor Alexander II granted him the title of Baron.

In 1976-1980 Ursula von der Leyen studied Economics at the universities of göttingen and münster, and in 1978 he studied at the London school of Economics, and in 1980-1987 at the Medical school in Hannover (lower Saxony). In 1991 she received a doctorate in medicine, and two years later graduated from the Higher school of business at Stanford University (USA).

After returning to Germany in 1998-2002 Ursula von der Leyen worked as a researcher at the Department of epidemiology, social medicine and health system medical school in Hanover.

In 1990, Ursula von der Leyen joined the CDU. In 2001-2004 she was a member of the local government of Hanover, headed the Committee on health.

In 2003-2005 Ursula von der Leyen, he was elected to the Landtag of Lower Saxony Minister of the land government of social Affairs, women Affairs, family and health issues. Since 2004, she was part of the Presidium of the CDU, and from 2010 he was Deputy Chairman of the party.

In 2009, Ursula von der Leyen was elected to the Bundestag (Parliament of Germany).

In 2005, Ursula von der Leyen was appointed Federal Minister for family Affairs, senior citizens, women and youth in the first Cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Von der Leyen advocated the introduction of a number of free social services, including home care for older persons, as well as increasing the number of places in kindergartens and nurseries. Despite the fact that not all of her proposals were implemented, it quickly entered the top ten most popular German politicians.

2009-2013 Ursula von der Leyen Minister of labor and social Affairs. In this position, she insisted on the introduction of quotas for women in boards of Directors in large companies (the law on a 30% quota was adopted by the Bundestag in 2015).

In 2013, Ursula von der Leyen headed the Ministry of defence, becoming the first woman to hold the post. She took efforts to increase the number of female soldiers. With this aim, measures have been developed to ensure the compatibility of service and family, providing more opportunities to care for children. It has been repeatedly criticized for inadequate military equipment. So, in 2017, the newspaper Bild published data according to which to operate are only half of the available tanks, a third of the helicopters and not a single submarine.

In September 2018 Ursula von der Leyen called for the elaboration of a plan for applying Germany in cooperation with the United States, Britain and France strikes against Syrian government forces in the case of use of chemical weapons in Idlib province (in attacks in April, 2017 and 2018, Germany did not participate). According to her, we need, first of all, “diplomatic efforts, but also needed credible measures of intimidation”.

In mid-October 2018 the Berlin Prosecutor’s office began checking the activities of Ursula von der Leyen in connection with allegations of fraudulent business. Previously, law enforcement was informed that for a long time third-party “consultants were hired to work in the Ministry as his employees”. In January 2019, the Bundestag adopted the decision about creation of the Commission for the investigation of these cases.

Ursula von der Leyen married in 1986 to be a Professor of medicine and owner of a company that sells medical equipment Heiko von der Siena, which comes from an ancient Ducal family. The couple has five daughters and two sons (born in 1987-1999