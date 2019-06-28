The European Parliament refused to recognize its former Deputy leader of Catalonia Pokdemon (PHOTO)

The President of the European Parliament (EP) Antonio Tajani refused to recognize the former leader of Catalonia Carles Pokdemon and former regional Advisor of the Cabinet of Tony Comyn the chamber of deputies. On Friday wrote to the newspaper El Pais, citing a letter addressed to Tajani, the two politicians that the election results may 26, won seats in the EP, reports TASS.

Pujdeme and Comyn fled from Spain to Belgium to 2017, after an illegal referendum on independence for the region. On the territory of the Iberian Kingdom a valid warrant for their arrest.

“It seems that your names are not included in the list of the elected deputies, officially announced to the European Parliament, – said in the letter Tajani. As a consequence, and until further notice from the Spanish authorities, I can’t at the moment recognize you as future members of the European Parliament”.

The head of the EP said that the presentation of the Deputy identity depends in the case of Buchtemann and Kominom from the Spanish authorities.

The Central election Commission of the Iberian Kingdom did not include the names of the two politicians in the final list of elected parliamentarians in the EP, which was sent to Brussels, noting that Pujdeme and Komin did not come to Spain to be sworn in as MEPs.

Recall, October 1, 2017 in Catalonia voted on the question of secession from Spain. The participants were of 2.26 out of 5.31 million eligible voters went to the Catalans. 90% of the participants voted for independence. In Madrid consider the referendum illegitimate and refusing to recognize its results.

A number of the organizers of the referendum were convicted on charges of separatism. The former head of Catalonia Carles Putteman was forced to leave the country. He fled to Belgium, then settled in Finland. 25 March 2018 fluent Spanish politician detained in Germany, where he arrived from Denmark.

In July 2018, the German court of Schleswig-Holstein allowed to give Spain Pokdemon on charges of embezzlement of state funds. At the same time, the court rejected the possibility of issuing Pokdemon on charges of sedition, which is punishable in Spain to 30 years of imprisonment. However, the Spanish Supreme court does not want to consent to the extradition of the former head of the Catalan government only on charges of embezzlement of budget funds.

Then Pujdeme returned from Germany to Brussels, where he received political asylum. He promised that he will continue to engage in political activity in order to fulfill the legitimate demands of the Catalans and will seek the release of all political prisoners in Spain. “But it is obvious that the conditions for my return are not met, we suffer repression,” he said to television channel RTBF on September 28.