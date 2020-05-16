The European Parliament supported the granting of financial assistance to Ukraine
The European Parliament supported the European Commission’s proposal to provide ten neighboring countries and candidate countries for membership in EU macro-financial assistance package of € 3 billion to counter the economic consequences of a pandemic coronavirus.
For Ukraine it includes 1.2 billion euros.
About this reports Deutsche Welle.
“For” this decision in plenary session in Brussels voted 547 MEPs against it, while 93 MPs, and another 47 abstained. Now the Commission’s proposal must be approved by the Council of the European Union.
The report also stated that Ukraine will also continue to apply the previous macro-financial assistance programme, according to which Kiev has received 500 million euros. The second tranche will allocate as soon as it is thawed cooperation of Ukraine with the International monetary Fund.