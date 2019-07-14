The European satellite navigation system Galileo is not working from 12th of July (PHOTOS)

The European global navigation satellite system GNSS Galileo was not functioning for more than 60 hours . On the website of the system operator all the satellites of the system are marked as not working, reports TASS.

Notice of termination of operation of the navigation systems dated 12 Jul 1:50 Central time (2:50 Moscow time).

“Until further notice users may experience failures of signals from all satellites in the system. This means that the signal may be accepted or not reach the minimum required for the system level”, – the report says the European Galileo service centre.

European blog InsideGNSS, which monitors the status of Galileo, reported that the first notification about interruptions in her work appeared on 11 July. According to him, the failure may be associated with malfunction of systems at the centre of the exact time located in Italy.

According to him, the ground personnel working around the clock to restore the functioning of the system, but it’s likely to fail will not be able to resolve until Monday.

Galileo cost about 10 billion was created by the European space Agency to ensure the independence of the European Union in matters of satellite navigation from the us GPS or Russian GLONASS. Currently, the group operational satellites of the Galileo employs 22 staff, all from 2011, the programme was launched 30 satellites.