The European space Agency refuses to Russian ‘Unions’ (PHOTO)

The European space Agency (ESA) in the coming years will be to use Russian “the Unions” for delivery of astronauts to the ISS. This was stated by the head of the permanent mission of ESA in Russia Rene Pishel. His words leads to “Interfax”.

“In the coming years, our astronauts will fly on American ships,” said Pichel in his speech at the Eurasian aerospace Congress.

He stressed that this is due to the fact that the European astronauts flying on American quota. However, Pichel did not rule out that the European astronauts can once again begin to use Russian ships, if the US and Russia agreed to “cross flight”.

The Russian Soyuz spacecraft is the only means of delivering astronauts to the ISS. NASA for each launch pays about $ 80 million, but the contract will end in November 2019. Now the United States develop their own ships Cockpit (Boeing), and Crew Dragon (SpaceX).

Currently, the crews travel to the ISS using rocket “Soyuz-FG”. The transition plan from this carrier rocket, using outdated Ukrainian analog control system, the modified carrier rocket “Soyuz-2.1 a”. It is equipped with digital control system. The use of the rocket “Soyuz-FG” is scheduled to cease in 2020, and in the display space of the Russian manned spacecraft will be, respectively, “Soyuz-2.1 a”.

11 October last year, the carrier rocket “Soyuz-FG” with manned spacecraft “Soyuz MS-10” crashed almost immediately after launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome. On Board the ship bound for the ISS were astronaut of Roskosmos Alexei Ovchinin NASA astronaut Nick Hague. The crew of “Soyuz” in the descent capsule landed safely in the Kazakh steppe. Ovchinin and the Hague, was not injured.

Roscosmos said that the first 43 years of accident resulting abnormal operation of the sensor indicating the separation of the first and second stages of the carrier. The Commission investigating the causes of PE, came to the conclusion that the accident occurred because of an error in the Assembly of the rocket at the Baikonur cosmodrome.