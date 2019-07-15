The European Union approved sanctions against Turkey for exploration offshore Cyprus (PHOTOS)

The foreign Ministers of EU countries approved the introduction of sanctions against Turkey for exploration in the territorial waters of Cyprus, reports TASS. This is stated in the statement adopted by the European Ministers at a meeting in Brussels.

According to the document, the EU will reduce the financial support of Ankara to 146 million euros from 400 million euros, according to the publication Cyprus Mail. The money will be allocated in 2020 on different projects, from policy reforms to agricultural modernization. Financial investments intended to bring Turkey to European standards to further EU integration. Just from 2014 to 2020, Turkey was to receive from the EU 4.45 billion euros. Recently, however, the regime of President Erdogan were accused of violation of human rights, and the question of Turkey’s integration into the EU remains open.

The EU also suspended negotiations on the agreement on air transport, joint projects in energy, transport, agriculture, reports ekathimerini. The EU is ready to consider other restrictive measures, if Turkey continues to violate the sovereign rights of Cyprus. Sanctions can be imposed against companies and individuals involved in the drilling.

“The provocative actions of Turkey are unacceptable to all of us. We stand on the side of Cyprus”, – said the Minister of state for European Affairs in the German foreign Ministry, Michael Roth.

However, the EU leadership is afraid to introduce stricter and large-scale sanctions against Ukraine (as against Russia, involved in aggression and the crisis in Ukraine), because it can lead to destabilization and to the new migration crisis. In Brussels take into account that many migrants from the Middle East now find shelter in Turkey, and to Europe do not reach.

On the shelf and in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus found large deposits of natural gas. In 2011, American company Noble Energy discovered the field “Aphrodite”, whose reserves are estimated at about 140 billion cubic meters.

Ankara contesting the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, dispatched to the area of the ship “Fatih”, saying that the drilling will last until September 3. 10 June, the government of the Republic of Cyprus sanctioned the arrest of crew members of the Turkish drilling ship. July 4, Turkey sent the second ship “Yavuz” for carrying out of prospecting works on the shelf. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed the readiness of the country to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots offshore, including with the use of the armed forces.