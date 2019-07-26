The European Union condemned the resumption of the death penalty, Federal authorities in the US (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The decision of the Federal authorities of the United States on resuming enforcement of the death penalty after a 16-year moratorium contrary to the universal Declaration of the rights and freedoms of the individual. This statement was circulated by the foreign office of the European Union on Friday, reports TASS.

“After the moratorium actually lasted 16 years, the U.S. Department of justice announced that the Federal government will resume the execution of death sentences. This decision is contrary to the growing trend towards abolition of death penalty worldwide. The death penalty violates the inalienable right to life, recorded on the tablet of the universal Declaration of the rights and freedoms of a human being, is cruel, inhuman and degrading human society is the punishment,” the statement said.

The EU “strongly condemns the death penalty and will continue to fight for its abolition”.

Office for democratic institutions and human rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE also criticized the decision by the US Federal government to resume enforcement of the death penalty after a long break. The corresponding statement the head of the Bureau of Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir posted Friday on Twitter.

“Deeply disappointed by the decision of the Ministry of justice of the United States to resume Federal executions is a cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. As often repeated ODIHR, all OSCE countries have committed themselves to preserve the total abolition of the death penalty on the consideration,” she wrote.

According to a Thursday statement of the Ministry of justice of the United States, starting from 9 December 2019 it is planned to execute five prisoners sentenced to capital punishment for murder.

According to the newspaper the Washington Post, the last time the us Federal government resulted in the execution of the death sentence in 2003. Since then acted in a kind of unofficial moratorium due to the fact that were not agreed rules for the use of lethal injection. In this case, capital punishment in the United States continued to apply in recent years the authorities of several States.