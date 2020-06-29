The European Union extended economic sanctions against Russia
The EU approved the decision to extend economic sanctions for Russia for destabilizing the Ukraine for another six months.
The European Union adopted a decision to extend the sanctions imposed because of destabilization of the situation in Ukraine in relation to specific sectors of the Russian economy for another six months, until 31 January 2021.
On Monday said the EU Council.
“This decision follows the latest assessment of the status of implementation of the Minsk agreements, which was to be implemented by 31 December 2015, which was given at a video conference of leaders of the European Council which took place on 19 June 2020. Given that full implementation of the Minsk agreements has not yet been reached, EU leaders made a political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia”, — stated in the message.
The EU said that these restrictive measures were originally introduced in 2014, given the destabilizing actions of Russia against Ukraine and is aimed at the financial, energy and defense sectors, as well as in the area of dual-use goods.
The sanctions limit access to primary and secondary EU capital markets for some Russian banks and companies, and prohibit financial aid forms and mediation in relation to the Russian financial institutions.
These measures also prohibit the direct or indirect import, export or transfer of military equipment and establish a ban on dual-use goods that can be used for military purposes or to be used by military end users in Russia.
Sanctions further restricting Russia’s access to some sensitive technologies that can be used in the Russian energy sector, for example, when mining and oil exploration.
telegraf.com.ua