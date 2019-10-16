The EU Council has extended until October 16, 2020 sanctions against Russia over the use of chemical weapons in the British Salisbury in March 2018. This is stated in a press release on the website of the Council.

These sanctions were imposed against four Russians, which the EU considers guilty of poisoning former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, his daughter Julia and the British, who were poisoned accidentally. This is the head of the Main Directorate of the General staff of the Russian armed forces (former GRU) Igor Kostyukov, his first Deputy, Vladimir Alekseev and Anatoly Chapiha (Ruslan Bashirov) and Alexander Mishkin (Alexander Petrov), whom London considers GRU officers used a chemical warfare agent in Salisbury against Skripal.

In addition to the Russians under such EU sanctions were five members of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In Europe suspected of repeated use of chemical weapons against the militants. In addition to individuals under the sanctions were the Syrian Center for scientific research and development (SSRC), which is suspected of developing chemical weapons. Came under sanctions and banned entry to the EU, EU citizens are forbidden to cooperate with them and to help them, and their accounts in the EU and assets should be frozen.

4 March 2018 former Colonel of the GRU (Main intelligence Directorate, now Chief of the General staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation) Sergei Skripal, previously convicted in Russia for espionage, and his daughter Julia found on a bench near the shopping centre in British Salisbury with signs of poisoning. Father and daughter a long time spent in a coma. Medical examination showed exposure to nerve agents of the family “Rookie”. According to the UK, it was made in Russia. Prime Minister Theresa may has formally accused Moscow of involvement in the chemical attack.

In the attack on Skrobala British authorities suspect the Russians “Alexander Petrov” and “Ruslan Bashirov”. In a hotel room where these “Russian tourists”, had traces of a “Newbie”. The Insider and Bellingcat found that their real names are Alexander and Anatoly Mishkin Chapiha and they work in the Main Directorate of the General staff of the armed forces. Then the media reported on the third party poisoning – the GRU officer Denis Sergeev, who acted under the assumed name of Sergei Fedotov.

Also victims of “Beginner” were the British don Sturges and her companion Charles Rowley, in July of 2018 found a perfume bottle with nerve substance, which is “Petrov” and “Bocharov”, presumably, tossed in the donation box, confusing it with the dumpster. Sturges died, and Rowley has survived. Officials did not rule out that the danger is not completely passed, because attackers could have somewhere to leave and another container of poison.

In the Kremlin all accusations of Russia’s involvement in gimatecan using “Newbie” deny. Furthermore, Moscow insists that has never been engaged in the development of such poisons. And if I did, it still destroyed all its chemical weapons in accordance with international agreements. About the total destruction of chemical weapons arsenals of Russia reported in September 2017.

Meanwhile chemist Vladimir Uglev confirmed that “Newbie” was developed by Moscow under the control of the security services in secret since the Soviet times. He also recognized the version of the use of this substance in Salisbury plausible.

Chemical attack in Salisbury resulted in a loud diplomatic scandal, in which after the UK joined several other countries. Against Moscow were adopted by the diplomatic, and then other sanctions. USA entered the first package of sanctions for poisoning Skrobala 27 August 2018 under the U.S. control Act chemical and biological weapons and prohibiting its use from 1991. The package was relatively mild – the prohibition of the export to Russia products of military and dual-purpose (but with some exceptions), prohibition of procurement of arms from Russia.

In the sanctions law it was provided that, if within three months the offender does not fulfill the requirements of the United States (the guaranteed cessation of the use of chemical weapons with a permit international inspections), the President after consultation with Congress must impose additional sanctions.

2 Aug 2019 Washington imposed a second package of sanctions. It is talking about “impeding the process of granting loans, financial or technical assistance from international financial institutions.”

Also in the US considering options for stronger pressure on Russia. They include the downgrading of bilateral diplomatic relations or even the suspension, in fact the complete prohibition of any exports to Russia of American products with the exception of food, and imports United States Russian goods, including oil and oil products, denial of landing rights to U.S. aircraft for any airline, which is controlled by the Russian government, blocking Washington loans Moscow by international financial organizations.

About life Skrobala after the poisoning is almost unknown. They spent some time in the hospital, then regained consciousness. In late may, Reuters published a video message from Yulia Skripal, in which she talked about the slow and painful process of recovery, and also asked to respect the privacy of her and her father. The Times, citing sources wrote that the British government will offer ex-Colonel and his daughter to move to the US under new names. According to The Telegraph, Skrypali remained in the UK and can live somewhere in the South of the country.