The European Union issued a multibillion-dollar impact on the U.S. economy
Brussels has already decided how to respond to the new US tariff on imported cars
The European Union is willing the mirror to answer the introduction by the administration of us President Donald trump duties on car imports in the United States. But we are talking about introduction of duties on American goods by 10.2 billion euros, as earlier, and 35 billion euros (39 billion dollars).
This, according to Bloomberg, the White house warned the European Commissioner for trade Cecilia malmström.
“We will not accept a regulated trade, quotas, or voluntary export restrictions, and in case of imposition of additional tariffs we have a list to restore the balance. It has already been prepared for the total amount of 35 billion euros,” – said Malmstrom, expressing hope that such measures will be avoided.
Introduction Washington’s tariffs on European cars and auto parts will mark a significant escalation of US and EU. How to write the edition, the volume of automobile exports to EU to America about 10 times higher, the total export of steel and aluminium in the European Union .