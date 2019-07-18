The ex-bride Klitschko is seen with her daughter
Hollywood actress Hayden Panettier, experiencing relationship problems with her boyfriend who beat her, not seeing four-year old daughter Eudoxia from the famous Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko.
As writes the edition People, the star is busy with her personal life and finds opportunities to communicate with the child.
“The daughter lives far away, and because Hayden’s life is constantly changing, then it has other problems”, — quotes the words of an insider to the publication.
It is reported that the girl is already a year living in Ukraine with his father athlete Wladimir Klitschko. Probably the last time the actress saw Kaya-Evdokia in February this year when she published a joint photo with her.
Recall, the boyfriend Hayden Brian Hickerson for beating faces four years in prison. Family actress is trying to keep her from going with him. But they continue to meet.
Hayden and Vladimir have lived in a civil marriage from 2011 to 2018. In 2014, the couple had a daughter, Kaya Evdokia. Foreign media reports that Hayden still come to his senses. But since she still can’t overcome his feelings for Brian.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter