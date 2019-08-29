The ex-coach of “Barcelona” and Spain Luis Enrique died on 9-year-old daughter
The former coach of “Barcelona” and Spanish national team Luis Enrique died on 9-year-old daughter Xan. About this 49-year-old said in his Twitter.
“Our daughter Xan died today at the age of nine after five months of intensive fight with osteosarcoma (bone cancer. — Ed.).
We thank everyone for the love over these months and thank you all for your sensitivity and understanding.
We also thank the staff of the hospital Sant Joan de déu and the Sant Pau for their dedication and care. Thanks to doctors, nurses, and all volunteers.
Ksana, we will miss you but we remember you every day of our lives and hope we meet again. You’ll be the guiding star of our family.
Rest in peace, Xanita. Your family,” wrote Luis Enrique.
Recall that the former player of real Madrid and Barcelona, the Olympic champion 1992 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has led the national team of Spain last year. Under his leadership, the national team managed to hold seven matches in which he scored five victories and suffered two defeats, never draws. In June 2019, the specialist left the post for family reasons.
In addition, under the leadership of Luis Enrique, Barcelona in season 2014/2015 won the championship and the Spanish Cup and the Champions League, the UEFA super Cup and club world Cup. Enrique also managed “Salto” and “Roma”.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter