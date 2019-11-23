The ex-coach was diagnosed with cancer (photo)
Doctors diagnosed the former head coach Madrid “real” Wanderlei Luxemburgo skin cancer, according to Globoesporte.
67-year-old Brazilian specialist, now working at home with the “Vasco da Gama”, had the biopsy, the results of which one of the spots turned out to be malignant. Doctors recommended the coach for three months to do the surgery. He Luxemburgo not yet decided whether to do it now or after the end of the Brazilian championship.
The operation is simple, but in this case, the specialist will still have to miss a workout of his club, which takes in a Brazilian Serie A 10th place.
Note that in his career, Wanderlei Luxemburgo was led by 19 (!) Brazilian club, coached the national team of Brazil, and also worked in Saudi Arabia, “al-Ittihad” and “al-shababa” in China, with FC “Tianjin SONGJIANG” and in Spain with real Madrid at the helm of which he stood in 2004-2005.
The Royal club Wanderlei Luxemburgo coached the current coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane
.
Photo of FC “Vasco da Gama”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter