The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry announced his engagement to his namesake (photos)
The ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, 30-year-old Cressida Bonas, has announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, son of the Marquise Milford haven Clare Mountbatten. Stepfather Harry, a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth George Mountbatten.
Bonas, granddaughter of the Earl, dancer, actress, model and socialite, met with Wentworth-Stanley before his romance with the Prince. His Highness Bonas was in a romantic relationship from 2012 to 2014. They were introduced by Princess Eugenie of York — friend of Cressida and Harry’s cousin.
Some time later, after breaking up with Cressida Prince returned to his namesake, but maintained a friendship with the grandson of the Queen. Ex Prince was among the guests at his wedding with Megan Markle last year.
On the future wedding, the couple announced in Instagram. One of the first of the bride and groom were congratulated by the brother-in-law of Prince William, James Middleton, who, rumor has it that soon he is going under the crown with Frenchwoman Alize Thevenin.
Cressida with her fiance
