The ex-Legionnaire “Dynamo” spoke about racism in Ukraine
June 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Taye Taiwo
Former footballer Dynamo Kyiv Taye Taiwo told about their experiences with racism in Ukraine.
“Stalkivalsa do with racism? What? Oh, no-no-no. In Ukraine – no.
The players always joke, that’s different. It may be appropriate from a teammate, but not from people you don’t know. Fortunately, in Kiev, I never experienced racism”, – quotes the 35-year-old Nigerian xsport.ua.
Recall that Taiwo played for Dynamo in 2012-13, spending for the capital club 20 fights.