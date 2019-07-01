The ex-mayor of Riga nil Ushakov formally declared a suspect in a criminal case (PHOTOS)

The former mayor of Riga nil Ushakov, who was elected to the European Parliament, received from the Bureau on prevention and combating of corruption of Latvia (KNAB), the notification that he became a suspect in a criminal case. About this politician said on his page on Facebook.

“I officially received the status of the suspect from the KNAB. You know what? Because in my office in the Duma during the search was discovered improvised recorder, which lay on the shelves among the Souvenirs and gifts. As I understand from the description, it is glued on a cardboard album that contained a camera and microphone,” wrote Ushakov.

The former mayor expressed surprise that his office found a “hack from the circle of young electronics hobbyists” and those that suspect it was just before the beginning of work in the European Parliament. “Of course, everything that happens looks nothing like political order”, – with sarcasm he wrote, adding that “whatever happens, we only grow stronger!” He thanked the residents for their support during the work as the mayor of Riga, and said that he had a lot of work ahead and as a member of the European Parliament, and as leader of the party “Consent”.

Recall that in the official government Gazette Latvijas Vestnesis on 5 April was published order of Minister of environmental protection and regional development of Latvia Juris puce dismissal of the mayor of Riga. The document lists violations Ushakov mayor, which mainly concern the relations between city with the municipal transport company Rigas Satiksme. The claims related to reporting of changes in the size of the share capital of the company, as well as budget investments in it.

As stated in the document, the responsibility for any inconsistencies in reporting is directly Ushakov as the mayor of the Latvian capital and the holder of the share capital of Rigas Satiksme.

January 30 employees of the Bureau on prevention and combating of corruption of Latvia raided the office and home of the mayor of Riga in the framework of the criminal case associated with Rigas Satiksme, around which broke the corruption scandal about a bribe in the amount of 800 thousand euros.

The money, according to investigators, were obtained in connection with the delivery in Riga around 200 buses and trolleybuses in contests, 2013-2016 conducted this enterprise. The investigation was conducted more than 30 searches and detained eight people in Latvia and Poland. Five of them, the court decision was arrested.

Amid a corruption scandal resignation was announced all five members of the Board of Rigas Satiksme, including the head of the company Leon Bemhens, who was later detained and arrested, and the Vice-mayor of Riga Andris Ameriks. In turn, Latvian nationalists demanded the resignation of the mayor of Riga. The results of the two ballots of expressing his confidence Ushakov retained his post.

Former head of the Ministry of environmental protection and regional development Kaspars Gerhards submitted a bill to dissolve the city hall of Riga, however, the government has postponed its consideration, and the former Prime Minister described this document as a legal marriage. His inconsistency is also pointed out by the Latvian Union of local governments and the Latvian Association of large cities.

Himself Ushakov said that he had not committed illegal and criminal acts, and appealed the dismissal from the post of mayor of Riga. After the elections, which took place in the EU from 23rd to 26th of may, he became a member of the European Parliament and officially resigned from the post of mayor of Riga, which took almost 10 years.