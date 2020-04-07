The ex-President of FC “Bukovyna” died of coronavirus
The former President of football club “Bukovyna” Basil fedorouk died of coronavirus.
This was announced by the former head of PFL Svjatoslav the Orphan.
“Yesterday from the coronavirus passed away, the former President of football club “Bukovina” Chernivtsi Vasily Alexandrovich Fedoruk. Grieve. I Express my condolences to his family and friends. And the rest, all the same, maybe you will begin to understand that the virus is there and he is a real threat to life,” wrote Sirota on Facebook.
Basil Fedoruk was 72 years old. President “bukovyny” he was in 1993-1998 and 2007-2010.
Yesterday it was reported that on 6 April in Chernivtsi oblast clinical hospital died infected with the coronavirus patient. 72-year-old man from C. Hodyliv Storozhynetsky area was the sixth victim of the coronavirus in the region.
We will remind, in Ukraine registered more than 1,400 cases of infection with coronavirus, 45 of them fatal.
All sports activities in the country stopped in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19.