The ex-President of Ferrari said the reasons for the failures of the “Scuderia” in recent years
Luca di Montezemolo
Former President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ferrari Luca di Montezemolo expressed his opinion that one of the reasons for “Scuderia” can not take the title, lies in the inability of the Italian team to achieve the highest return from both of its pilots.
“I hate that “Ferrari” in 2007 after the success Kimi Raikkonen can take the title. But even more disturbing is the fact that “Ferrari” is not even able to stay in the fight until the final Grand Prix of the season. In recent years, the team too early lost even mathematical chances”, – quotes the 72-year-old businessman GPblog.
“The main reasons for this failure is the lack of competitive cars and issues with stability. But there are other factors. Errors in strategy, drivers…
Schumacher had a few teammates – Eddie Irvine, Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa. They could win races, no doubt. But it was clear that Michael is number one in the team. So we decided not to, and the data of the chronometer. In other words, one who is faster, needs to take the leader’s place. Experience or preferences in this situation are less important. LeClair’s already proved it to some extent. He came in “Ferrari” the second pilot, but he managed to rise to the same level, or even higher than Sebastian Vettel,” said di Montezemolo.