The ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev promised to resist if it comes to arrest (PHOTO)

The former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, on the eve devoid of immunity by the Parliament of the country, promised to resist law enforcement officers when attempting to arrest him. He declared on Thursday in Bishkek, commenting on the lawmakers ‘ decision. According to Atambayev, he has premium weapons, reports TASS.

“There are law enforcement officials with information about upcoming my arrest. I’m ready for anything and I will resist,” he said.

According to Atambayev, among employees of power structures quite a lot of his supporters who support it. However, there are those who are willing to carry out a criminal order.

“During the detention, I’ll be the one beside me no one will,” promised the former head of state. Earlier, he announced that he considers the charges in his address the claims “nonsense and absurd”.

On Thursday the Parliament of Kirghizia has voted for deprivation of state immunity that allows it to attract him to criminal liability.

Atambayev is suspected of involvement in five related to breach of the law counts. So, he is accused of facilitating the redevelopment of land, corruption in the reconstruction of the Bishkek TPP, the illegal release of criminal authority Aziz batukaeva, and facilitating the illegal supply of coal to thermal power station of the capital and the illegal obtaining of land for construction of residential houses in the village of Koi Tash, Chui region.

Atambayev led Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017 and was the first President, who voluntarily left the position after a full first term.

The ex-President was the initiator of the nomination two years ago for the presidency of the candidacy of the current head of the country of Sooronbay Zheenbekov and had been very active in promoting his campaign. In the spring of 2018 Atambayev told about serious disagreements with Jeenbekov.