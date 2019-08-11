The ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev arrested after six-hour interrogation (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was remanded in custody by court until August 26. TASS said Friday the lawyer of the former head of the state Sergey Slesarev. Before that Atambaev was interrogated for six hours.

According to Slesareva, court decision to arrest was made in the building of the State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, where he was invited by the judge of the Pervomaisky district of the capital of the country. “The judge ruled to arrest Atambayev at the time of the investigative activities”, – said the lawyer.

According to him, during the arrest of the former President has been violated a number of procedural rules. “There are no documents about the arrest of the defendant was not charged, he was given notice and immediately chose a measure of restraint”, – said the lawyer.

He also added that Atambaev accused of corruption.

The interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan say that the situation in the country, where in the past two days clashes between police and supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev, stable and controlled by law enforcement.

“The situation is fully under control of law enforcement agencies, during the night no attempt to destabilize it in the country were not taken”, – said the representative of the Ministry. According to him, after the crackdown on Thursday night in Bishkek, supporters of former head of state has not been a single case of serious disturbance of public order. Nevertheless, the police continue to “closely monitor” the developments in the Republic of events, said the interior Ministry.

The situation in the capital of Kyrgyzstan and its southern suburbs has escalated on 8 August after the violent arrest in the village of Koi Tash, Chui oblast of the former President. The operation began on Wednesday when commandos of the national security Committee made a first attempt of detention of a suspect of corruption and deprived of the inviolability of the state. Supporters of former head of state, who has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, resisted. The clashes died from gunshot wounds, one soldier of a special squad “alpha”.

According to the latest data, for medical assistance 98 people, including law enforcement officers. Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that the President violated the Constitution, offered armed resistance to the security forces.

On Thursday, thousands of supporters of Atambaev went to the Central square of the capital Ala-Too, where they began to demand the resignation of President Sooronbay Zheenbekov. Arrived on the scene a few hundred special forces soldiers who are using non-lethal weapons, including stun grenades, first drove protesters from the square, and then from the Central part of the city.

Atambayev after the arrest was taken to the SCNS. According to the Kyrgyz media, his interrogation continued for at least six hours.

Informed Almazbek Atambayev was suspected of illicit enrichment and misappropriation of land, corruption in the modernization of the Bishkek TPP and involvement in the illegal release of Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva in 2013. In this case the ex-head of state called the charges nonsense, and three times refused to come for questioning. Atambayev also said that he has premium weapons and in the case of attempts to capture it will render armed resistance.

In late June, the Parliament deprived the state of immunity, which he had as a former President. A month later, the former head of state tried to enlist the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 24 July 2019 Atambayev flew from Kyrgyzstan to Russia on a private plane from the Russian air base in Kant. This decision, he explained that he feared detention and provocations. In Moscow he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, Putin said that Kyrgyzstan needs political stability, therefore, “all people should unite around the current President and to help him in the development of the state.”