The ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Atambayev has brought new charges (PHOTO)

The former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev officially became a suspect already on four criminal cases, including clashes his supporters, law enforcement officers on 7-8 August, said on Wednesday “Interfax” his lawyer Sergey Slesarev.

“Today, the military Prosecutor’s office of Kyrgyzstan sent two more notices to the accused in the Commission of a crime in modernization of the Bishkek TPP and with regards to the transfer of ownership of the building “Forum” in Bishkek, in several episodes, including corruption. Thus, at the moment, Atambaev is a suspect in four criminal cases,” said Slesarev.

The lawyer noted that two of the cases relate to events on 7-8 August in the village of Koi-Tash and the release in 2013 of the Chechen kingpin Aziz batukaeva.

According Slesareva, the Military Prosecutor’s office on Thursday intends to give notice several more cases. “Surprised by the speed of the investigation, because earlier Atambayev took place in the case batukaeva as a witness,” said the lawyer. The ex-President is threatened by punishment in the form of life term of imprisonment.

“Forum” – an office building in Bishkek, where the headquarters is based Atambayev of the Social democratic party (SDPK) and owned by the ex-President TV channel “April”.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on June 27 voted for deprivation of Almazbek Atambayev, the integrity and status of the former President, which gives the possibility of bringing him to criminal responsibility. The lawyer of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Slesarev said that the decision of deputies not conforming to the Constitution of the country, and the former head of state, three times ignored the invitation to appear for questioning at the interior Ministry, stating that the subject of political persecution by the current leadership of the Republic.

On the evening of 7 August, intelligence agencies of Kyrgyzstan have begun an operation to arrest Atambayev at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash 20 kilometers from the capital. They used against supporters of the former leader non-lethal weapons, they opened fire in response. Authorities claimed that security forces used only rubber bullets when shooting. One of the commandos, a force Niyazbekov in the crossfire was wounded in the heart and died. Injuring five security officials.

According to the authorities, Atambayev personally conducted aim fire on the special forces. However, the ex-President himself earlier claimed to have tried to not shoot in the direction of people.

After the second storm, which occurred the next day, Atambayev surrendered to law enforcement officers and were taken to the Main investigation Department of the MIA of the Republic.

The Prosecutor General Zamir of beisekeev said that Atambaev accused of several very serious crimes, among which – the organization of mass disturbances, organization of murders, the organisation of capture of hostages, as well as the organization of attempt at murder and violence against law enforcement officers. As the public Prosecutor told Utkurbek Jamshidov, Atambayev also suspected of illegal circulation of weapons and ammunition.

Finally, the head of the State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Orumbaev Atambayev accused in the coup attempt, according to “Aki”.